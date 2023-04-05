Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Remains of Detroit-area bombardier shot down in WWII identified

U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Peter Timpo of Ecorse, Michigan, was shot down in Romania during Operation Tidal Wave

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities have identified the remains of a Detroit-area man who died when his aircraft was shot down in Romania during World War II, the Defense Department said Wednesday.

NEW INVESTIGATION ACCOUNTS FOR REMAINS OF US AIRMAN WHOSE PLANE WAS SHOT DOWN IN GERMANY

U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Peter Timpo of Ecorse was serving as bombardier on a B-24 Liberator. The crew's mission was to hit oil fields and refineries near Bucharest in summer 1943 as part of Operation Tidal Wave.

The remains of a downed World War II airman from Operation Tidal Wave have been identified as those of an Ecorse, Michigan second lieutenant.

The remains of a downed World War II airman from Operation Tidal Wave have been identified as those of an Ecorse, Michigan second lieutenant.

Timpo's remains were identified last July through mitochondrial DNA analysis and other steps, but his family only recently received a full briefing, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

WISCONSIN GOV. EVERS ORDERS FLAGS LOWERED FOR RECENTLY-IDENTIFIED WWII SOLDIER KILLED IN ACTION

After the war, the 24-year-old's remains were buried at a cemetery in Romania and eventually moved to a U.S. cemetery in Belgium. In 2017, the government began exhuming unidentified remains of airmen killed during Operation Tidal Wave.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Timpo will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.