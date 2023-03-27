Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin Gov. Evers orders flags lowered for recently-identified WWII soldier killed in action

William LaVerne 'Sonny' Simon disappeared in 1944 during the Battle of the Hürtgen Forest

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gov. Tony Evers has directed that flags to be flown at half-staff in the state Tuesday to honor a Wisconsin soldier who died in World War II and whose remains were recently identified.

Evers' order directs that U.S. flags and Wisconsin state flags be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday to honor U.S. Army Private First Class William LaVerne "Sonny" Simon.

WWII AIRMAN'S RELATIVE REVEALS EMOTION AROUND DISCOVERY OF GREAT-UNCLE'S REMAINS

Simon's remains will be buried Tuesday with full military honors in his hometown of Middleton, Wisconsin, nearly 80 years after he died in Germany.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered statewide to commemorate a World War II soldier identified nearly 80 years after being killed in Germany.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered statewide to commemorate a World War II soldier identified nearly 80 years after being killed in Germany. (by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

"A decorated military veteran, Private Simon served our state and country well, giving his life in defense of the values and freedoms we hold most dear," Evers said Monday in a statement.

PA GOV. SHAPIRO ORDERS FLAGS TO HALF-STAFF FOR 7 KILLED IN CHOCOLATE FACTORY EXPLOSION

Simon was a member of Company G, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division, when he was reported unaccounted for on Nov. 5, 1944, during the Battle of the Hürtgen Forest in Germany.

Simon's remains were later discovered and interred as unidentified in 1950 at the Ardennes American Cemetery. Those remains were sent in April 2019 to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory for analysis and identification.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Evers said the remains were positively identified as Simon's due to the "efforts of his surviving sister and brother" and work by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

More from Politics