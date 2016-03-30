Records: Vols coach called players day woman allegedly raped

Tennessee football coach Butch Jones' phone records show he had two conversations with former Volunteers receiver Drae Bowles the same day a lawsuit states that Bowles assisted a woman who said she was raped by two other players.

The records, obtained via a public records request, only detailed the time and length of the calls.

A Title IX lawsuit filed against Tennessee last month states a woman called 911 from Bowles' car to report a rape on Nov. 16, 2014. The complaint says Bowles later was attacked by teammates and told by Jones that he had "betrayed the team." The complaint says Jones later apologized.

Jones, who has denied doing anything wrong, said in a statement Wednesday that "my intent was to support Drae and make sure he was OK."