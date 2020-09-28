Rayshard Brooks shooting investigation completed by GBI

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation into the shooting death of a Black man whose fatal shooting by a White police officer came amid growing calls for an end to racial injustice.

The case of Rayshard Brooks is now in the hands of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

JUDGE NAPOLITANO ON RAYSHARD BROOKS CASE: MURDER CHARGE AGAINST ATLANTA OFFICER IS 'CATASTROPHIC MISTAKE'

Officer Garrett Rolfe, 27, fatally shot Brooks, 27, in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in the officer’s direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy’s fast food restaurant on June 12.

An autopsy found he was shot twice in the back.

Rolfe was fired and the other officer, 26-year-old Devin Brosnan, was placed on desk duty after the shooting. Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down less than 24 hours after Brooks died.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard in June announced 11 charges against Rolfe, including felony murder. Brosnan, who the prosecutor said stood on Brooks’ shoulder as he struggled for his life, is charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath.

Lawyers for both men have said their clients’ actions were justified.

Interim police Chief Rodney Bryant has said he was surprised Howard brought charges so quickly, before the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had finished looking into the shooting. The GBI said in a tweet after Howard announced the charges that the agency was not consulted on the charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“What we do want is a level of due process as it relates to how investigations are handled and how we’re criminally charged,” Bryant told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in July. “I think that anytime the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation and for us to get all the facts that’s, in our line of work, that’s what we have to do. We have to make sure that we have all the facts or enough facts to warrant charges.”