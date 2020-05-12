Rare neon-blue waves attract crowds to California beaches, despite stay-at-home orders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A neon light show in the waters along beaches in Southern California is attracting large crowds at night to see the rare phenomenon, even though many are still under stay-at-home orders to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Since late April, beaches in the region have been treated to stunning bioluminescent waves that have been crashing along the coastline from the San Diego area to the north of Los Angeles. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that bioluminescence is very common in the ocean, especially among animals mostly made of water as well as fish, squid, and "gelatinous zooplankton."

"While usually blue in color, because this is the light that travels best through the water, bioluminescence can range from nearly violet to green-yellow (and very occasionally red)," NOAA states.

San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography said the illuminated blue waves from Baja California in Mexico to Los Angeles were due to red tide along the coastline.

“Red tides are due to aggregations of dinoflagellates including Ceratium falcatiforme and Lingulodinium polyedra, the latter of which is well known for its bioluminescent displays, with waves or movement in the water causing the phytoplankton to glow neon blue at night,” the institute wrote in a Facebook post.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared a clip of the waves filmed from a patrol boat in the Marina del Ray area of Los Angeles.

But even with stay-at-home orders in place in California to slow the spread of COVID-19, many have still flocked to oceanside areas across the region to see the neon blue waves.

Helicopter video from FOX11 showed lines of cars looking for parking in Marina del Ray to get a glimpse of the wave as they crashed onto the shore.

Many also posted on social media about crowds and traffic near coastal areas in recent days.

Further up the coast, police were in Malibu and other coastal locations to deter people from gathering and disperse any crowds, CBSLA reported.

In Orange County, San Clemente resident Frank Brennan said Monday couldn’t believe the crowds at beaches when he came to check out the glowing waves. Brennan told the Orange County Register that neighbors have been complaining about the crowds each night.

“The word has gotten out and everyone wants to come and see it,” he said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said it's been giving out parking tickets in busy areas of San Clemente after the influx over the past week.

“We are having large crowds going to the beach, which is legal, but we are dealing with parking issues,” spokesperson Carrie Braun told the Register. “Parking lots are closed, therefore the residential areas have seen a dramatic increase of activity. We have been issuing parking tickets and are working to balance the needs of the residents with the ability for people to actively recreate at the beach.”

According to Scripps, it's not known how long the current red tide will last, but previous events have lasted anywhere from a few days to a month or longer.

"For your best shot at viewing the ocean’s light show, head to a dark beach at least two hours after sunset," Scripps said. "Please use caution and make sure to follow social distancing guidelines!"

Brennan told the Register on Monday that it appears the red tide has finally started to fade away and brightness of the waves has also been dimmed by the recent full moon.