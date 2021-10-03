Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Rapper Pitbull says 'f--- you' to critics of America, tells them to go to Cuba

He is first-generation Cuban-American

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Rap star Pitbull celebrated patriotism during a concert, and slammed critics of the United States for not appreciating the country. 

"To whoever the f--- doesn't like the United States of America, may God bless you, but f--- you at the same time," the rap star, who is first generation Cuban-American, said on a concert stage in a video making the rounds on social media. 

"If you don't like the United States of America, go back to the countries that we the f--- from, and you'll see how much you appreciate the United States of America," Pitbull, born Armando Christian Pérez, continued. 

PITBULL BECOMES NASCAR TEAM OWNER WITH TRACKHOUSE RACING

It is unclear when the concert was held, but was posted to Twitter last week and follows similar instances of the rapper declaring his love and appreciation for the U.S.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JUNE 30: Pitbull performs in concert in the Etess Arena for the grand opening at Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Atlantic City on June 30, 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

PITBULL POSTS IMPASSIONED APPEAL FOR SWIFT ASSISTANCE FOR CUBANS

His mother came to the country from Cuba through Operation Peter Pan, which ran from 1960-1962, while his father made it to the U.S. through a visa lottery. Pitbull has credited his family’s immigration to the U.S. from communist Cuba for his work ethic and success. 

"They knew what this country had to offer is that you could control your own destiny," he said in 2015 of his family. "You had opportunity. And you had the number one thing which was and which is freedom."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patriotism has come under fire in the U.S. in recent months. The perception of the American flag as a divisive symbol has spread into mainstream culture, while various videos on college campuses show students struggling to say whether they are "proud" to be American and even saying the U.S. Constitution should be abolished.

