Pitbull becomes NASCAR team owner with Trackhouse Racing

Mr. Worldwide will be joining His Airness in the NASCAR infield this season.

Rapper and entrepreneur Pitbull has taken an ownership stake in the new Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Cup Series team, following in the footsteps of fellow superstar Michael Jordan, who is launching a new team this year with co-owner Denny Hamlin and driver Bubba Wallace.

"I’ve been a fan of the @NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder’, now I’m an official co-owner of the @TeamTrackhouse racing team. Thank you Justin Marks, Ty Norris & Daniel Suarez for the great opportunity. This is a great way to celebrate my 40th bday, so Get Ready! Dale!" he posted to Twitter.

Pitbull joins team founder Justin Marks at Trackhouse, which will be fielding a Chevrolet Camaro with Richard Childress Racing engines for driver Daniel Suarez, who is the only Mexican currently competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sponsorship for the car has not been announced, Pitbull brings relationships with Budweiser, Voli 305 vodka, Miami Grill and several other brands to the table.