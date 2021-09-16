Dozens of Florida students signed petition to abolish Constitution

Dozens of students at the University of Florida said the U.S. Constitution should be abolished and even signed a petition to do away with it.

"It should be abolished," one student told Campus Reform in a man on the street-style interview published Thursday . "It’s time for a new Constitution."

"The time period was rich old white men and that's exactly what that document says, and stands for and vouches for," another student added when asked if the Constitution is a symbol of the patriarchy.

The video was conducted ahead of Constitution Day, which is celebrated on Friday, and included asking the students if they would be willing to sign a petition to abolish the Constitution and replace it with a modern, inclusive one.

Dozens of students signed the petition, the outlet reported.

"It has to be," one student said when asked if the Constitution should be revised. "It was written in the late 1700s, it wasn’t written for the 21st century."

"There are a lot of outdated things in there that nowadays aren’t accepted," another said.

The interview comes as patriotism has come under fire from liberals in recent months, including the perception of the American flag as a divisive symbol spreading to mainstream culture.

Singer Macy Gray , for example, said earlier this summer the flag should be updated because the current one is "tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect."

While a New York Times editorial board member, Mara Gay, also said in June during a segment on MSNBC that she was "disturbed" to see American flags during a trip on Long Island - a comment the New York Times defended.