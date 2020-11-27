Nevada random shooting spree leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt; suspects arrested in Arizona, police say

One person was killed and four others were injured in Nevada, where police say an unhinged couple went on a random drive-by shooting spree throughout the city early Thanksgiving Day, authorities said.

Henderson police and fire departments began receiving "several" calls shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday from different people -- from various parts of the city -- who reported shots being fired at them, according to a press release later that day.

Just minutes before 1 a.m., police received a report of a shooting on East Lake Mead Parkway and arrived to find five people had been wounded or hurt, authorities said.

A 22-year-old man was discovered shot and killed at the scene. Police said four others – a 23-year-old woman and three men, ages 18, 41 and 53 – were injured. It was not clear if all four had been struck, but they were expected to survive their injuries.

“Preliminarily, it is believed that the suspects were driving around the city randomly shooting at citizens with no apparent motive,” police said.

Police initially identified the suspects as a man who was believed to be in his 20s or 30s with a beard and a woman believed to be in her 20s, both of whom had tattoos or painted faces.

Investigators later tracked the couple to Arizona, where they were arrested on unrelated charges, police said.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Arizona investigators linked the suspects to multiple shootings in the state.

Arizona’s La Paz County Sheriff William Risen told the news site authorities moved in to arrest the pair on Thursday, at which point bullets were fired. One of the people arrested in Arizona was transported to a local hospital via helicopter following the police-involved shooting, according to the report.

Both investigations remain active and ongoing.