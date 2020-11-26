Texas State football player shot, killed; 2 suspects arrested, search on for others: police

At least two suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Texas State University football player, who was killed during a drug deal gone wrong this week, authorities said Wednesday.

A manhunt was underway for two additional suspects who police said were involved in the shooting death of Khambrail Winters, 20, a Houston native and defensive back for the football team, FOX 4 of Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Jake Spavital, the team's head coach, released a statement saying, "Our Texas State University football team is deeply saddened by the death of our team member, and friend."

"I met with the players this morning to share the news. We will stand together as a team and support one another during this difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Khambrail’s family and loved ones," he continued.

Police officers responded to calls of gunfire around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in San Marcos, Texas, about 30 miles southwest of Austin. Witnesses described the incident as a drug deal gone wrong, according to a statement from the San Marcos Police Department and city officials.

The officers found Winters with a gunshot wound to the chest and emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful, officials said. Winters was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Winters, and two other people -- identified as Enalisa Blackman and Michael Ifeanacho -- went to the apartment building with the intention of buying marijuana, a police statement said.

Winters was shot and killed during the deal. Police arrested Blackman and Ifeanacho, who were charged with capital murder and were being held at Hays County Jail.

Authorities said they are still looking to identify two other people involved in the shooting, as well as other witnesses, FOX 4 reported.

Cameras at the apartment building were "not operational," the statement added.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report