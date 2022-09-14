Expand / Collapse search
Rainy weather over the West leads to flash flooding concerns

Florida will see thunderstorms, West, Northeast to feel cooler temperatures

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
More rain is expected for parts of the West on Wednesday, impacting the Great Basin to the northern Rockies.  

TROPICAL STORM KAY WEAKENS AND VEERS AWAY FROM US-MEXICO BORDER

Flash flooding will be the biggest concern, especially for flood-prone areas.  

Flood alerts in the Southwest through Thursday morning

Flood alerts in the Southwest through Thursday morning (Credit: Fox News)

The wet weather will shift into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday.

Rain forecast in Florida over the next five days

Rain forecast in Florida over the next five days (Credit: Fox News)

The Sunshine State is also in line for showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the week.

High temperatures across the U.S. on Wednesday

High temperatures across the U.S. on Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures are still feeling like summertime for the Central U.S. 

The West and the Northeast are feeling a lot cooler on Wednesday than they have in recent weeks.

