Rain, snowy weather forecast for Northwest as clipper system moves over Great Lakes, Northeast

Temperatures expected to be warm for much of US

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Another clipper system will move across the Great Lakes and interior Northeast on Wednesday, including a wintry mix.  

SNOWSTORM STRANDS 61 IN PUB IN YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND, FOR THIRD NIGHT, ‘PLENTY OF BEER AVAILABLE’

Snow accumulations are expected to be generally light.  

Wintry mix forecast across the Great Lakes, Northeast

Wintry mix forecast across the Great Lakes, Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Another round of rain and mountain snow are forecast for the Northwest, and then conditions in the region will relax for a few days.  

Flood alerts in the Northwest

Flood alerts in the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

Flood warnings are in effect there, where several rivers will be at or near major flood stage.

Tracking warmth across the U.S.

Tracking warmth across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures are going to be incredibly warm for many states across the U.S.  

Potential record high temperatures

Potential record high temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

Records will be set for the northern and central Plains, with temperatures soaring to as high as 30 degrees above average.   

Some of that warmth will start to move into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday and Thursday.

