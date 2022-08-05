Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

More rain expected in Kentucky flooding area; Southwest storms continue

Kentucky-area flood watches remain active

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The heat has moved back into the Northeast today, with record-setting temperatures and high humidity making it dangerous to be outside for a long period of time. 

Northeast summer heat index

Northeast summer heat index (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain is back in the forecast for the Kentucky area and across portions of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, where flood watches and warnings remain active. 

Rain forecast in the Kentucky area

Rain forecast in the Kentucky area (Credit: Fox News)

Monsoonal showers and thunderstorms continue across the Southwest, and some of that moisture will move eastward along a cold front.  

A flood watch in the Kentucky area

A flood watch in the Kentucky area (Credit: Fox News)

Cooler air will bring needed relief to the Northwest, northern Plains and Rockies, which will help bring down the fire threat this weekend.

