US
Published

Rabid bobcat attacks 3 Connecticut camp counselors

No children were injured in the bobcat attack

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A rabid bobcat attacked three camp counselors in Connecticut on early Friday morning, according to officials.

The Deep River Fire Department in Connecticut wrote in a press release that the attack happened at around 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning at the Selden Neck State Park in Lyme.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told FOX 61 in a statement that one of the counselors was sleeping in a hammock at the time of the bobcat attack. 

According to the report, the adults killed the bobcat following the attack. Three adults and nine minors were transported to the Deep River town landing following the incident.

2 MORE CT OFFICERS FIRED FOR MISCONDUCT IN CONNECTION WITH SUSPECT WHO WAS PARALYZED IN BACK OF POLICE VAN

CT bobcat

A rabid bobcat attacked three camp counselors in Connecticut on early Friday morning, according to officials. (Deep River Fire Department)

No children were injured in the attack.

The incident happened during Wilderness School, which takes youth out of foster care homes and gives them a days-long adventure experience.

LOWELL WEICKER, FORMER CONNECTICUT GOVERNOR AND US SENATOR, DEAD AT 92

CT fire department

The Deep River Fire Department in Connecticut wrote in a press release that the attack happened at around 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning at the Selden Neck State Park in Lyme. (Deep River Fire Department)

CT officials

According to the report, the adults killed the bobcat following the attack. Three adults and nine minors were transported to the Deep River town landing following the incident. (Deep River Fire Department)

Scott Basile, a supervisor for the program, said that counselors are trained for scenarios like the one encountered on Friday.

"We’re out in the woods, we talk about the various things that can go on in the woods, different scenarios that can happen. Our instructors all go out with a wilderness first responder certificate," Basile said.

CT lake

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told FOX 61 in a statement that one of the counselors was sleeping in a hammock at the time of the bobcat attack.  (Deep River Fire Department)

According to the New York Times, the bobcat tested positive for rabies at a State Public Health laboratory.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.