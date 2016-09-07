Rabbi, other man charged in plot to kill woman's husband

A rabbi and another man have been charged in New York City in a plot to kidnap and kill a man so his wife could be divorced consistent with her religious beliefs.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara (buh-RAH'-ruh) says Shimen Liebowitz and Aharon Goldberg were arrested Tuesday in Central Valley while they met to plan what he calls a "chilling plot." He says they planned to pay $55,000 to someone they thought would commit the murder but that person contacted the FBI.

It's unclear who'll represent the men during a Manhattan federal court appearance.

Prosecutors say Liebowitz belongs to the Satmar community in the village Kiryas Joel (KYUR'-yuhs johl). They say Goldberg is from Bnei Brak, Israel, and is a prominent rabbi in Kiryas Joel.