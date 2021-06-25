Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Portland
Published

Mob gathers in Portland after officer-involved shooting; some throw items at officers

A suspect was hospitalized after being shot by an officer earlier

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A mob gathered in Portland, Oregon's Lloyd District Thursday night to demonstrate against an officer-involved shooting in the area earlier that left a suspect wounded, the police said. 

Some individuals threw items at officers, the Portland Police Bureau reported. One demonstrator tried to grab an officer’s baton and another officer was reportedly sprayed with a chemical when he tried to intervene. 

Police said some people also tried to enter the cordoned-off area where the shooting took place. 

Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a video posted on social media, "Our officer encountered a very difficult and dynamic situation that no officer wants to face."

He added the department was "committed to a full, thorough and complete investigation" of the incident. 

The department clarified on Twitter that the suspect was an "adult white male," citing "erroneous" information circulating on social media. No one else was injured. 

The suspect may have been attempting to stab another person in the parking lot of a Motel 6 when an officer shot him in the back, KOIN-TV reported, citing a witness. 

Your Money