Mob gathers in Portland after officer-involved shooting; some throw items at officers

A mob gathered in Portland, Oregon's Lloyd District Thursday night to demonstrate against an officer-involved shooting in the area earlier that left a suspect wounded, the police said.

Some individuals threw items at officers, the Portland Police Bureau reported. One demonstrator tried to grab an officer’s baton and another officer was reportedly sprayed with a chemical when he tried to intervene.

Police said some people also tried to enter the cordoned-off area where the shooting took place.

Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a video posted on social media, "Our officer encountered a very difficult and dynamic situation that no officer wants to face."

He added the department was "committed to a full, thorough and complete investigation" of the incident.

The department clarified on Twitter that the suspect was an "adult white male," citing "erroneous" information circulating on social media. No one else was injured.

The suspect may have been attempting to stab another person in the parking lot of a Motel 6 when an officer shot him in the back, KOIN-TV reported, citing a witness.