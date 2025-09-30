Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

U.S.

Prosecutors plan to 'dirty up' Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson to sway jury toward death penalty: fmr US atty

Utah prosecutors have indicated they will seek the death penalty against Tyler Robinson

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
close
Utah prosecutors will try to 'dirty up' alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson. Video

Utah prosecutors will try to 'dirty up' alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson.

Criminal defense attorney Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital prosecutors will try to "dirty up' Tyler Robinson when the case eventually reaches trial.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyler Robinson's motive for why he allegedly assassinated TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk may be more important during the sentencing phase as prosecutors will try to "dirty up" the suspect in hopes that jurors return a death sentence, according to a former assistant U.S. attorney.

Robinson is accused of assassinating Kirk during a TPUSA event on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley Univerisity in Orem, Utah, officials said. He's been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Officials claim Robinson allegedly said he killed Kirk because he "had enough of his hatred," adding that "some hate can’t be negotiated out."

Court documents indicate that Robinson texted his roommate, Lance Twiggs, asking him to "look under my keyboard."

SUSPECTED CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN TYLER ROBINSON'S DEFENSE TEAM DELAYS KEY DECISION BEFORE CASE CAN PROCEED

People gather to watch Charlie Kirk side by side with Tyler Robinson mug shot.

A crowd watches as Charlie Kirk appears at Utah Valley University on Sept.10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. Booking photos for Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the Utah assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images and Washington Co. Sheriff's Office)

"I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it," read a note photographed by Robinson's roommate, according to authorities.

"You weren't the one who did it right????" the roommate allegedly wrote to Robinson.

"I am, I'm sorry," Robinson said, according to the court documents.

"It's going to dirty up Robinson. The jurors are not going to like him because not only is there no legal justification for what he did, but there's really no moral one whatsoever."

— Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani

CHARLIE KIRK’S ALLEGED ASSASSIN RETURNS TO COURT — WITHOUT SHOWING HIS FACE

Charlie Kirk in October 2024.

Charlie Kirk was a conservative activist who led Turning Point USA. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

While prosecutors are still piecing together a motive, Utah Gov. Spencer said Kirk's death was a "political assassination." He said that one of the bullets allegedly used by Robinson had an engraving that read "Hey fascist, catch."

"I think that speaks for itself," Cox said during a news conference.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital that prosecutors are going to rely on this evidence more during the penalty phase in order to convince jurors to hand down a death sentence for Robinson.

CHARLIE KIRK’S ALLEGED ASSASSIN HELD ‘LEFTIST IDEOLOGY’ BUT MOTIVE STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION: UTAH GOVERNOR

Charlie Kirk looks into the crowd at a Utah event.

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept.10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

"The Utah County prosecutor is going to try to put Robinson to death and the motive for the killing is going to be something that is key evidence in the case. It's going to dirty up Robinson," Rahmani said.

Robinson will only face the death sentence if 12 out of 12 jurors agree he should be killed for his alleged crimes, which only makes it more important for prosecutors to outline a clear, detailed motive, Rahmani said.

"To the extent that the prosecution has to get 12 out of 12 jurors to return that death sentence. The motive for the crime will be an important reason why the prosecution may get there," he said. "So when jurors are weighing the death penalty, the reason why someone killed another human being, if it was for political reasons, that's certainly an aggravated factor."

"Even one or two jurors could save Tyler Robinson's life. And just from a pure numbers perspective, there are some people that have a difficult time looking another human being in the eye and giving them lethal injection or the firing squad," Rahmani added. "The other possibility, of course, is they try to defend the case in the guilt phase. It's going to be very hard to defend, but they'll have to argue some sort of radicalization."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Law enforcement at site of Charlie Kirk shooting

Law enforcement officials work near the crime scene where political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 11, 2025.  (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

While Robinson's attorney, Kathryn Nester, hasn't yet responded to prosecutors' claims on why their client killed Kirk, she said during a Monday court hearing that the defense is reserving the right to call for a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors would be forced to disclose evidence and allow for cross-examination before the case proceeds.

Robinson is due back in court on Oct. 30.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
Close modal

Continue