Prosecutors: More inmates shared child porn inside US prison

Three more New Jersey prison inmates serving sentences for child pornography, including one who was due to be released on Tuesday, now stand accused of using contraband cellphones and removable storage cards to share child porn behind bars.

William Noble, of Lowell, Massachusetts, and Charles Wesley Bush, of Knoxville, Tennessee, face charges of conspiracy and distributing and possessing child porn on federal property. Jacob Good, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, faces counts of possessing child porn on federal property and accessing with intent to view.

The men, who range in age from 31 to 52, were arrested Monday at Fort Dix and were due to make their initial court appearances later in the day. Each man faces many more decades in prison if convicted on the counts. Lawyers for Noble and Bush didn't return messages seeking comment, and a lawyer for Good declined to comment.

The arrests stem from a long-term investigation that led to similar charges against five other Fort Dix inmates last April. Authorities have said inmates were involved in the sales of removable storage cards that included videos involving children as young as infants and toddlers and depictions of child sexual abuse.

Noble transferred a storage card containing child porn to a government informant at the prison last April, authorities said. The card included more than 1,000 images and videos, and Noble made statements about downloading the porn himself and with the help of other inmates, prosecutors said.

Bush jointly possessed the storage card that was transferred by Noble and expected to be compensated as part of the deal, prosecutors said.

Good possessed and accessed child porn that he downloaded and kept on a storage card, prosecutors said. He told a government informant that he never intended to stop viewing child porn and described plans to take the child porn he had accumulated while in the prison home with him following his scheduled release on Tuesday, they said.