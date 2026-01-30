Expand / Collapse search
Homeland Security

Conservative group rolls out multimillion-dollar ad blitz backing ICE 'patriots'

American Sovereignty's national campaign features two ads titled 'Criminals' and 'Patriots' targeting DC, North Carolina, Michigan and Georgia

By Charles Creitz Fox News
FIRST ON FOX: American Sovereignty, a conservative nonprofit focused on border security and community safety, will launch a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign over the weekend to press for support for ICE.

The ad spots aim to remind the public that ICE agents are family men and women who are part of the fabric of their communities on and off the job — and among those who put themselves in the most danger to protect the homeland.

The two ads — which will run nationally, with an additional focus on the District of Columbia, North Carolina, Michigan and Georgia — are entitled "Criminals" and "Patriots."

NOEM PRAISES DHS OFFICERS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION DAY AS ATTACKS ON FEDERAL AGENTS SPIKE NATIONWIDE

ICE Agents approach a home

In this handout provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, foreign nationals were arrested during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (DHS)

The "Patriots" ad will highlight how ICE agents and staff are often neighbors down the block, family or friends, and people who should be able to do their jobs without being sabotaged by organized violent demonstrations and agitators.

"They're friends and neighbors. Sons, fathers. They’re Little League coaches and veterans. They’re people who love this country," the narrator says as relevant imagery crosses the screen.

ABC, NBC AND CBS DELIVERED 93% NEGATIVE COVERAGE ON ICE AFTER FATAL RENEE GOOD SHOOTING, STUDY FINDS

ICE agent and NYC skyline

ICE agent and NYC skyline.

A group is seen hiking, veterans are seen walking, and children carry flags as a drone captures imagery of a church-like building and a downtown square with a fluttering American flag.

"These are Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. They are removing violent criminals from our streets and neighborhoods. It’s dangerous and difficult work, but ICE has one mission: to make America a safer place to live," the ad continues.

"And that’s what they’re doing. This is law enforcement. This is ICE."

MOTHER OF OFFICER KILLED BY ILLEGAL MIGRANT CRITICIZES MINNESOTA LEADERS' 'WARPED VIEW' OF POLICE

While "Patriots" strikes an uplifting tone, "Criminals" begins from the opposite perspective.

"Immigration and Customs Enforcement has removed thousands of criminal illegal aliens from the U.S.," the narrator says in "Criminals."

As he speaks, mugshots of several captured illegal immigrant criminals flash across the screen — denoted in large letters with their most serious convictions.

"Kidnapping, child pornography, rape, child molestation…" the shots read as snippets from news articles describing violent crimes appear over their faces.

"They entered the United States illegally and committed violent crimes against our mothers, children, and friends. Every day, Immigration and Customs Enforcement takes them off our streets — every removal makes us safer and America stronger. This is what ICE does. This is Immigration and Customs Enforcement."

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

