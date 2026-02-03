NFL confirms no ICE operations planned at Super Bowl LX

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL ended weeks of speculation on Tuesday about potential U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations taking place at the Super Bowl in California this weekend.

The NFL’s chief of security, Cathy Lanier, spoke at a news conference ahead of the big showdown between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks to confirm that federal agents will not be carrying out immigration enforcement operations at Super Bowl LX, which will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday.

"There are no planned ICE or immigration enforcement operations that are scheduled around the Super Bowl or any of the Super Bowl-related events," Lanier said.

The news comes after a report from The Washington Post on Monday confirmed the same.

The presence of federal agents at Levi’s Stadium has not been ruled out entirely, which led to pressure on the league to confirm whether that presence would be connected to any immigration enforcement operations.

Department of Homeland Security official Jeff Brannigan hosted a series of private calls with local officials and the NFL, in which he indicated that ICE does not plan to conduct any law enforcement actions the week of the Super Bowl or at the game, The Associated Press reported, citing sources.

NFL'S ROGER GOODELL BELIEVES BAD BUNNY 'UNDERSTANDS' SUPER BOWL LX PLATFORM IS MEANT TO UNITE AMID ICE OUTCRY

DHS agents will be present, but in a statement to The Post, assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the focus will be on security – as it has been in past Super Bowls and sporting events.

"DHS is committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure the Super Bowl is safe for everyone involved, as we do with every major sporting event, including the World Cup. Our mission remains unchanged," McLaughlin said. "We will not disclose future operations or discuss personnel. Super Bowl security will entail a whole of government response conducted in-line with the U.S. Constitution. Those who are here legally and are not breaking other laws have nothing to fear."

Tuesday’s confirmation contrasts with previous remarks made by the administration about the potential operations surrounding the Super Bowl. In October, DHS official Corey Lewandowski indicated that ICE agents could be conducting immigration enforcement at the game.

"There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in the country illegally, not the Super Bowl, not anywhere else," he said at the time.

Tensions surrounding ICE operations in Minneapolis have made their way to the Super Bowl. Bad Bunny, this year’s halftime performer, blasted ICE while accepting an award at the Grammys on Sunday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday that he believes the artist understands the power of the Super Bowl performance "to unite people and to be able to bring people together."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.