Prisoners in central Pa. flush towels, sneakers down toilets, damaging local sewer system

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Inmates at a prison in Pennsylvania apparently have been flushing towels, sneakers and other debris down toilets, causing problems for operators of the local sewage treatment plant.

County commissioners on Wednesday approved spending $225,000 to install a large filter in the prison's sewer main to catch debris that shouldn't be there before it reaches Lancaster's sewer system. The items mess up motors and grinders in the system.

The modifications should be completed this year.

___

Information from: Intelligencer Journal, http://www.lancasteronline.com/pages/paper/sundaynews/