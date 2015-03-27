Priest in Conan O'Brien case arrested again

A suspended Roman Catholic priest once accused of stalking late night TV personality Conan O'Brien has now been charged with harassing a Boston TV journalist.

Cohasset police say the Rev. David Ajemian (a-JEE'-mee-uhn) was arrested on Thursday for violating a restraining order that required him to stay away Anthony Everett, co-host of "Chronicle" on WCVB-TV.

Police said Ajemian made several calls to the station in violation of a "harassment prevention" order taken out by Everett last week.

Ajemian is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Quincy District Court. It wasn't known if he had hired an attorney.

Ajemian pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in 2008 after being accused of stalking O'Brien.

He was suspended by the Boston archdiocese in 2006 and can no longer function as a priest.