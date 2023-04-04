Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

President of Michigan's Lake Superior State University resigns

Rodney S. Hanley served as the small Upper Peninsula college's president since 2018

Associated Press
The president of a small university in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has resigned, setting the stage for a national search for his successor.

MINNESOTA UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FOLLOWING CRITICISM OVER MUHAMMAD IMAGE SCANDAL

Lake Superior State University's Board of Trustees announced Monday that it has accepted the resignation of Dr. Rodney S. Hanley, who had been the school's president since July 2018. He previously served as provost at Nicholls State University from 2015 to 2018.

Rodney S. Hanley, president of Michigans Lake Superior State University, has resigned.

Dr. Lynn G. Gillette, the school's Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs, has been appointed interim president as school officials begin a national search for Hanley's successor at the campus in Sault Ste. Marie.

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT RESIGNS AS PHILADELPHIA CRIME CONCERNS WREAK HAVOC ON ENROLLMENT

Hanley and his wife, Sara, announced in February the creation of the Rodney S. Hanley and Sara Gunhus-Hanley LGBTQ+ Endowed Scholarship, which will provide financial aid to students who excel in their contributions to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and allied community in Sault Ste. Marie.

The university was founded in 1946 on the site of the former U.S. Army Fort Brady. The campus has about 2,000 undergraduate students, making it Michigan’s smallest public university, MLive.com reported.