Biden takes aim at popular handgun, GOP senator's dramatic border trip, and more top headlines

‘HIGH-CALIBER’ TARGET - Biden says there is ‘no rational basis’ for owning a popular type of handgun — and appears to suggest a ban. Continue reading …

WHOA, CANADA - America's neighbor to the north announces ‘most significant action on gun violence in a generation.’ Continue reading …

CRISIS UP CLOSE - GOP senator forced to get hands-on during dramatic trip to the southern border. Continue reading …

YEARS OF ‘GROOMING’ - Woman whose pastor had sex with her when she was 16 years old finally opens up. Continue reading …

‘TEACH THEM AT HOME’ - Actor blasts America's public schools for pushing progressive agendas. Continue reading …

POLITICS

INFLATION AND INCLUSION – Biden set to meet with Fed Chair Powell on economy, K-pop group BTS on Asian hate crimes. Continue reading…



ROCKETS ON HOLD - Biden says U.S. won’t send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach Russia for fear of Russia seeing move as an escalation. Continue reading …

‘TAKING AMERICA DOWN’ - Rep. Brian Mast blasts President Biden's foreign policy on Taiwan, saying it is 'just uncertainty.' Continue reading …

'ELECT REAL LEADERS' - Veterans launch Green Beret PAC to prevent another Afghanistan-style 'travesty.' Continue reading …

MEDIA

SECURITY AT SCHOOL – Parents shared with Fox News Digital how to best keep kids safe in schools after shooting at Robb Elementary School. Continue reading …



‘LOOKING PRETTY BLEAK’ – CNN business correspondent said there was very little President Biden could do about gas prices. Continue reading …

‘CRAVENLY POLITICAL’ - MSNBC column argues there is no constitutional right to own a gun. Continue reading …

‘BELIEVE IT WHEN I SEE IT’ - ABC, NBC, CNN guests weigh in on whether Congress will finally act on gun control: 'A different moment.' Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

LESSONS OF WAR - Ukraine's courage against Russia shows free world how to stand up to Putin and Xi: Opinion. Continue reading …

DANICA PATRICK’S HEALTH SCARE - Former NASCAR driver opens up on removing her breast implants, being single. Continue reading …

CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ crushes Memorial Day records, gives Tom Cruise his biggest movie launch. Continue reading …

BOOK BUSINESS - How a New Jersey college graduate paid off $70K in student loans. Continue reading …

