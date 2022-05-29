Brian Mast calls out Biden's foreign policy on Taiwan: It is 'just uncertainty'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., critiqued President Biden’s foreign policy in regard to Taiwan on "Sunday Night in America."

Host Trey Gowdy asked him specifically on Biden’s recent comments stating that the U.S. would get involved militarily to defend Taiwan should China invade. Because the White House was later forced to walk back those comments, Mast reprimanded Biden’s foreign policy as "just uncertainty."

"What you make out of it is just uncertainty. They use the term to describe the policy they call it strategic ambiguity and ambiguity means uncertainty, but there is nothing strategic about the way the Biden Administration operates. I think the best way I can describe them is like when a person gets in the water they can either flail about and drown or they can stretch their arms out and swim. Both activities can look similar, but the end result is far different. This administration takes everything that happens, and they start flailing about and drowning, and they’re taking America down with them," Mast said.

Despite Biden touting throughout his campaign his decades of international experience, Mast commented that this system of walking back comments is not new to the president.

"If you look at his 40 years of experience whether it’s now as the president or as the vice president or as a senator and the track record is this: he will go out there and say something and right after that people have to go back after and clean up and change and apologize for whatever it is that he said," Mast said.

He also warned voters have become more concerned on foreign policy issues such as Ukraine and the southern border as inflation continues to hamper Americans.

"When they’re looking at foreign policy, they’re looking at what’s going on in Ukraine but when they think foreign policy right now they’re thinking southern border. They’re thinking why are people coming across illegally getting supplies that I can’t even find in the grocery store, and they are getting it for free. I have to pay more and more for it increasingly," Mast said. "And they’re looking at it as an inflationary issue. Why are my dollars going somewhere else that got pulled out of my pocket after I worked 40, 50 or 60 hours this week busting my tail? Truly, that is the most common thread I’m hearing."

With the potential to retake the House in the 2022 midterm elections, Mast promised additional foreign oversight by Congress towards the Biden administration.

"One thing I’ll think you’ll see a change on foreign affairs where there will actually be an oversight subcommittee for foreign affairs," Mast said. "That’s the difference you’ll actually get strategy and answers."