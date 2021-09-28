Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

9-month pregnant woman found dead in Florida city park

Florida authorities are investigating the death of Felicia Jones, 21, who was found by a stranger walking in Jacksonville’s Riverview Park

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The body of a woman due to give birth to a baby boy on Oct. 8 was found dead Saturday in a city park in Florida, according to reports.

Florida authorities are investigating the death of Felicia Jones, 21, who was found by a stranger walking in Jacksonville’s Riverview Park. 

BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S MOTHER CALLED 911 ON ‘DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER’

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are treating the case as a "suspicious" death "with foul play expected," according to First Coast News.

"This is a whole unborn baby ready to be born in two weeks. A beautiful young lady who just turned 21 this month," Angelica Williams, Jones’ aunt, told First Coast News. 

The baby’s name was supposed to be Ma’Kailand

"Her baby was expected. We wanted this baby. I was super excited about my nephew. All of that has been taken away from us. We’re distraught right now," her aunt added to the outlet. "We’re not taking it well right now. We want answers. We want to know why. We don’t understand who would do such a disgusting crime. It’s sickening."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones’ cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

Your Money