Powerball numbers selected for Saturday's $217M jackpot

Powerball's top jackpot of $217 million appeared to elude all players again Saturday, meaning the prize for Wednesday's drawing will rise.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 14, 32, 34, 46 and 61, with the Powerball number 10 and Power Play 2X, according to the game's official website.

There were no winners for the top prize or the Match 5 plus Power Play prize, but someone in Pennsylvania was a Match 5 winner of $1 million, according to the site.

Wednesday's top prize is expected to climb to $230 million, the site says.