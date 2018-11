The winning numbers of Wednesday night's Powerball drawing are 4, 19, 59, 68, 69, with Powerball: 21.

The jackpot is estimated to be $171 million, with the amount growing larger for the next one, NOLA.com reported.

So far, no one has come forward with any winning tickets for the ultimate jackpot.

On Oct. 27's drawing, winning tickets sold in New York and Iowa split the $687.7 million payout.

The Powerball drawings are every Wednesday and Saturday.