Power outages, storm damage slam Louisiana; search for commercial vessel in Gulf of Mexico continues

Heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions pounded Louisiana on Tuesday night, leaving thousands without power, tearing off roofs and forcing the emergency rescue of six people.

LOUISIANA STORM PROMPTS COAST GUARD SEARCH OFF GRAND ISLE FOR ‘MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN THE WATER'

Hazardous winds, lightning and ping-pong ball-sized hail came following days of tornadoes and flooding.

Part of a Metairie elementary school's roof was ripped off its foundation, which NOLA.com said was likely due to intense winds following the squall line of the storm.

The local outlet also reported that the New Orleans area saw a record rainfall of 3.5 inches and the city's Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport experienced wind gusts of 48 mph while the Lakefront Airport had a gust of 52 mph.

Twitter users posted images of the resulting damage -- including fallen trees and debris -- and power outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed more than 7,000 remained without power on Wednesday morning.

WDSU noted there had been numerous reports of damage in the Jefferson and St. Charles parishes, including flooded roads.

The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said in a statement early Wednesday that it -- along with a search plane and several other vessels -- responded to an area of the Gulf of Mexico south of Port Fourchon where a commercial platform vessel capsized during a "microburst" of bad weather.

A search for 12 people was still ongoing, according to The Associated Press, and they said The Advocate reported that Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III confirmed that 18 people were on board before the Seacor Power was turned over.

However, rough weather is forecast to continue over the next couple of days in Louisiana.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that a semi-stationary front interacting with moisture from the gulf will produce thunderstorms and showers from Texas eastward.

In Louisiana, there is a slight risk of excessive rainfall and flash flooding.

"Praying for everyone around Grand Isle and all the communities in South Louisiana," Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., tweeted Tuesday.