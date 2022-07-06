Potential Richmond July 4 mass shooters charged as noncitizens in possession of firearm, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two illegal immigrants were arrested in a mass shooting plot at the Richmond, Va. July for celebration.

"A hero citizen picked up the phone and overheard a conversational there was a mass shooting being planned her in the city of Richmond, Virginia," Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith said Wednesday.

Two illegal immigrants, 52-year-old Julio Alvarado-Dubon and 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, were arrested and charged with being a non-U.S. citizens in possession of a gun after police uncovered a plot that the duo planned a mass shooting at Richmond's July 4 celebration Monday.

At a press conference Wednesday, Smith said that police investigated Alvarado-Dubon based on a tip to police by someone he would only refer to as a "hero citizen." Police investigated the claims and found Alvarado-Dubon was in possession of two rifles, one handgun, and 223 rounds of ammunition. He was arrested on July 1, while Balacarcel was placed under surveillance and eventually arrested on the same charges on Tuesday.

HIGHLAND PARK JULY 4 SHOOTING SUSPECT HAD TWO PRIOR INCIDENTS OF SUICIDAL, VIOLENT THREATS, POLICE SAY

"There’s no telling how many lives this citizen hero saves from one phone call," Smith said. "One phone call saved numerous lives on the Fourth of July."

Both suspects are currently being held at Richmond City Jail with no bond, while no motive for the plotted attack has been released.

"We know what their intent was but we don't have a motive," Smith said.

Smith addressed reports that one of the suspects has been deported several times and continued to reenter the country illegally, saying that it was "frustrating" that a person could continue to break the law and have an opportunity to still plan out a mass murder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The news comes the same week a gunman in Highland Park, Ill., identified as Robert E. Crimo III, opened fire on a crowd during the city's July 4 celebration.

Like Alvarado-Dubon and Balacarcel, Crimo III had shown signs that he may be plotting an attack, but red flag laws in the state were not able to thwart the massacre.