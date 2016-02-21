Possible 'friendly fire' in officer shooting not determined

A spokeswoman for the New York mayor says investigators must determine whether "friendly fire" may have been involved in the Brooklyn shooting of two officers.

Karen Hinton told The Associated Press on Sunday that Mayor Bill de Blasio is awaiting a police report on the exact sequence of events.

The officers were shot early Saturday while confronting a gunman who pointed his revolver at police then fled and slammed his car into a police vehicle, according to Police Commissioner William Bratton. Multiple officers then fired at the armed driver.

Suspect Jamal Funes (hah-MAHL' FOOH'-nyez) remains in critical condition.

The two officers are in stable condition.

At issue is whether police may have fired any of the shots that injured their colleagues.

The mayoral spokeswoman says "that has not been determined."