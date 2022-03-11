Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Portland police say woman gave birth on sidewalk and walked away

The woman was covered in blood and amniotic fluid, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An Oregon woman gave birth to a baby girl on a sidewalk and then walked away and left the child, authorities said Thursday. 

The Portland Police Bureau said officers and first responders received a report Wednesday of a woman who had given birth just before 11 a.m. 

They were dispatched when it was reported the mother allegedly walked away. 

Officers arrived on bicycle and checked on the newborn, who was being cared for by paramedics, police said. 

    Portland police officers at the scene where a woman gave birth and allegedly walked away and left the child on a sidewalk.  (Portland Police Bureau)

    A Portland Police Bureau cruiser. (Portland Police Department)

  • Portland Police released an image of the crime scene here a man was fatally shot by police on June 25, 2021 Portland Police Bureau
    Portland Police released an image of the crime scene here a man was fatally shot by police on June 25, 2021 (Portland Police Bureau)

"They said the mother, the woman, was stumbling away eastbound on Market with a lot of blood and amniotic fluid all over her," officer Kirby-Glatkowski told KOIN-TV

The mother was not cooperative and was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said. 

"My partner and I went to try and engage her, contact her, talk to her see what was going on. We were able, with some additional resources on scene, get her stopped at about 12th and Market and get her into an ambulance and into a hospital for physical assessment and also address other issues," Kirby-Glatkowski said.

The woman and her child were taken to the hospital. Officers said the child appeared to be healthy. 

Authorities said they were working to learn more about the woman and what led to her giving birth and walking way. The PPB’s Behavioral Health Unit has been in touch with her in the past, police said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

