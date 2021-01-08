Portland suburb's police declare riot after protest following officer-involved shooting

Police in a suburb of Portland, Ore., declared a riot Thursday night after around 100 protesters smashed windows and sprayed graffiti in a downtown business area.

The unrest in Tigard, a city of about 48,000 residents, just southwest of Portland, came in response to officers having fatally shot a 26-year-old domestic violence suspect named Jacob Ryan McDuff, according to reports.

"Stop Killing People and We Will Stop Rioting," one spray-painted message read, according to KGW-TV of Portland.

Officers arrested one protester, Zane Saleem Bsoul, 20, charging him with one count of rioting.

The crowd dispersed by around 9:30 p.m. PT.

Officers had shot McDuff during a confrontation while attempting to arrest him, KGW reported.

Arresting officers discovered McDuff had a knife and in the struggle to take him into custody he was shot, the department said.

Anti-police protests have continued nightly in the Portland area for nearly a year.