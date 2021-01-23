Portland police hunt for suspect wanted for suspicious package left outside of museum

The Portland Police Department in Maine have released photos of a suspect who placed a suspicious package in front of the Portland Museum of Art Saturday.

The package was covered in feathers with a spray painted message in front of it.

Police evacuated certain buildings and cleared all foot and car traffic from the area in front of the museum, known as Congress Square Plaza, out of an abundance of caution, reported local Fox News outlet.

GEL PACKS TIED TO ‘POTENTIALLY COMPROMISED’ COVID-19 VACCINES ACROSS STATES: OFFICIALS

The package was determined to be a non-explosive after a Hazardous Device Team were called into investigate.

Police launched an investigation after telling the local news outlet that the contents of the package could be described as "concerning," but no motive has been found.

The word "BALM" was spray painted on the sidewalk in front of the package, but the police did not give any context as to what the word or acronym could mean.

A light colored pickup truck, which the suspect was seen driving, parked near the art museum around 11 a.m. The suspect was then seen carrying the package to the museum from his vehicle, reported Fox 23.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though the package was not discovered until around 3 p.m., police reported.

Portland Police officers allowed pedestrians to re-enter the area around the art museum at 6 p.m., but have asked for anyone with information to call (207) 874-8575, to try and help them locate the suspect.