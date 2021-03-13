Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Portland
Published

Portland police detain more than 100 people during protest

A crowd chanted at police to let detained protesters go

By Elizabeth Elizalde | New York Post
close
Antifa attacks federal courthouse in Portland as chaos continuesVideo

Antifa attacks federal courthouse in Portland as chaos continues

Radio host Jason Rantz joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to explain what is happening on the West Coast

Portland police cracked down on protesters Friday night, detaining more than 100 people in hopes of preventing a second night of window-smashing and fire-setting.

Protestors had gathered in the Pearl District in downtown Portland around 8:30 p.m., but cops quickly warned anyone who blocked the streets would be arrested.

At around 9:20 p.m., cops said on Twitter they were setting up a perimeter around the demonstrators and detaining them.

But they said the detention was temporary and that protestors would be escorted out "one at a time."

PORTLAND RIOT SUSPECT, 22, ACCUSED OF PUNCHING OFFICER, VANDALISM; ARRESTED TWICE IN ONE NIGHT 

A crowd stood outside the perimeter chanting "let them go," according to OregonLive, which also reported cops pepper-sprayed two demonstrators.

The detained protesters were released after being photographed individually by the police; it was unclear if any were charged with crimes.

Ongoing anti-police protests turned violent on Thursday when rioters smashed windows near a federal court and set fires. Police responded with tear gas and smoke bombs to drive away the crowds, the outlet reported.

PORTLAND RIOTERS DRAW LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSE NEAR FEDERAL COURTHOUSE: REPORT

Meanwhile, suspected rioter Darby Howard, 22, spent another night in jail after being arrested twice on Thursday, Fox News reported.

Howard allegedly caused more than $1,000 in vandalism damage at the downtown Wells Fargo Center Friday afternoon by smashing up a flat-screen TV and a glass sliding door; police say he then punched a cop in the head while they tried to arrest him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Released Friday night, he was quickly re-arrested for allegedly smashing a window at the downtown courthouse using a Lime rental scooter, OregonLive.com reported.

Your Money