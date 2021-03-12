Expand / Collapse search
Portland
Published

Portland rioters draw law enforcement response near federal courthouse: report

Earlier in the day, a crowd protested plans to replace and expand an oil pipeline that runs between Wisconsin and Alberta, Canada, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Downtown Portland, Ore., erupted in violence yet again Thursday night, drawing tear gas and smoke bombs from federal officers who were deployed to quell the unrest, according to a report.

Rioters set fires and smashed windows in the area of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse until being driven away by federal officers, OregonLive.com reported.

Law enforcement officers deployed in Portland, Ore., on Thursday night. (FOX 12 Oregon)

SENIOR DEPUTY DA JOINS PORTLAND SCHOOL ARSON PROBE AS OFFICIAL CALLS BLAZE 'ATTACK' ON EDUCATION SYSTEM

The courthouse is often defended by the Federal Protective Service but it wasn't immediately clear if FPS personnel were the officers involved in Thursday's action. Portland city police and Oregon state police have also been deployed during past riots in the city.

The scene in downtown Portland, Ore., on Thursday night. (FOX 12 Oregon)

The crowd later made a return to the area, managing to break some courthouse windows and set another fire, the report said.

Whether anyone was arrested or injured was not immediately clear.

A fire burns in Portland, Ore., on Thursday night. (FOX 12 Oregon)

Earlier in the day, a crowd had gathered to protest plans to replace and expand an oil pipeline that runs between Superior, Wis., and the Canadian province of Alberta, journalist Suzette Smith reported on Twitter.

Some protesters also cited the start of the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota as a reason for the unrest, Smith wrote. Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer who is facing murder charges in the May 25 police custody death of George Floyd.

Law enforcement officers deployed in Portland, Ore., on Thursday night. (FOX 12 Oregon)

Thursday’s violence in Portland was expected, with some business owners boarding up their businesses earlier in the day, OregonLive.com reported.

Oregon’s largest city has seen almost daily and nightly protests for much of the past year.

