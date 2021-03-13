Portland riot suspect, 22, accused of punching officer, vandalism; arrested twice in one night

A Portland riot suspect accused of punching a police officer and vandalizing the lobby of an office building was reportedly arrested two times Thursday night.

Darby M. Howard, 22, faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and attempted assault on a police officer, according to FOX 12 of Oregon.

Howard allegedly hit a flatscreen TV in the lobby of the Wells Fargo Center in downtown Portland and kicked an automatic glass sliding door, reportedly causing more than $1,000 in damage.

He allegedly punched a Portland Police Bureau officer in the head while they were attempting to arrest him after he tried to push his way through a line of officers. He fell and was taken into custody, FOX 12 reported.

PORTLAND RIOTERS DRAW LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSE NEAR FEDERAL COURTHOUSE: REPORT

Howard, who came to Portland around two weeks ago, was released that night and arrested again just hours later, accused of smashing a window at the courthouse using a Lime rental scooter, OregonLive.com reported. Howard told police he has been homeless for the last month, court records showed.

After his arrest early Friday, Howard was booked on a federal hold for alleged destruction of federal property and a judge later Friday ordered him to remain in custody because of his "lack of ties to the community" and his disregard for the conditions of his release after his first arrest.

SLIDESHOW: PORTLAND POLICE, PROTESTERS INVOLVED IN STANDOFF NEAR FEDERAL COURTHOUSE

He remained in the Multnomah County Jail as of Friday, FOX 12 reported.

Howard was the only protester arrested in the chaos but three others were cited for disorderly conduct, according to OregonLive.com.

Rioters set fires and smashed windows in the area of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on Thursday night and police responded with tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the rioters.

Thursday’s violence in Portland was expected, with some business owners boarding up their businesses earlier in the day, OregonLive.com reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Protests and riots have continued in Portland almost nightly since last spring when anti-police protests swept the country.