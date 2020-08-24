Portland police declare riot after fire set at precinct

Portland police declared a riot at the city’s North Precinct after officers reported that protesters threw rocks, bottles and shined lasers in their direction.

A fire burned an awning at the city's north precinct late Sunday, news outlets reported. The tear gas was deployed after the fire had been set, according to news outlets. Protesters had marched to the precinct from a park, chanting several things including "Jacob Blake," who Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers identified as the man shot by a police officer in Kenosha on Sunday

“Criminal Activity has continued,” the department said on Twitter. “This event is now a RIOT. All persons must leave to the SOUTH. Failure to adhere to this direction may subject you to citation, arrest, and/or crowd control agents including, but not limited to, tear gas and impact weapons.”

The department later tweeted, “Stop attacking officers.”

The latest unrest follows a violent protest on Saturday that was finally broken up by federal authorities from a plaza near a federal building as dueling demonstrations in Portland by right-wing and left-wing protesters turned violent and 14 were arrested.

President Trump urged leaders in Oregon again to request federal assistance to quell the violence on Saturday, after city Mayor Ted Wheelers and governor Kate Brown — both Democrats, criticized his decision to deploy troops to the city to protect federal property in July.

Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli told Fox News on Sunday that the "pathetic failure of local and state officials" was on full display.

He said Gov. Kate Brown, D-Ore., has over 7,800 national guardsmen who she refuses to activate to contend with the situation in Portland.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Oregon has the resources to solve this problem and yet they refuse to do it," he said.

Fox News' Yael Halon and the Associated Press contributed to this report