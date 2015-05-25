Portland man acquitted in murder trial; suicide pact left wife dead, him wounded

A jury has acquitted an Oregon man charged with murdering his wife after what was described as a suicide pact left her dead and him wounded.

The Portland couple had left a signed suicide note outlining their reasons for wanting to die on March 2, 2013.

Multnomah County jurors deliberated less than a day before returning their verdict Wednesday in the trial of Lloyd Erp. He and his wife, Lori, each suffered two bullet wounds to the head.

The Oregonian reports http://is.gd/XEwOu7 the 58-year-old man spent more than two years in jail awaiting disposition of his case.

A jury deadlocked in an earlier trial and a mistrial was declared.

Lloyd Erp testified that his wife shot herself before he took the rifle and tried to kill himself.

A defense lawyer told jurors the Erps were deeply in love, but suffered a variety of problems.

