Portland firefighters rescue 14-year-old dog that fell 23 feet down open manhole

Firefighters in Portland, Oregon, rescued a 14-year-old dog that fell down a 23-foot-deep manhole on Friday, officials said.

The Labrador retriever, named Tess, fell down the open manhole near the intersection of Southeast 9th Avenue and Lambert Street around 10 a.m. in the city’s Sellwood neighborhood, Portland Fire and Rescue said.

Fire officials said that Environmental Services had removed the manhole cover to inspect storm drains when the unsuspecting pup fell.

Tess’ owners, Larry and Linda Beutler, described how Tess fell into the hole to KGW-TV.

US HAS NEW FAVORITE DOG BREED AS FRENCH BULLDOG OUSTS LABRADOR RETRIEVERS FROM TOP SPOT

"She just walked up expecting a treat and just went over the edge and disappeared," Larry Beutler said. "So that was quite a shock."

To reach Tess, a firefighter was lowered down into the manhole. The firefighter strapped Tess in a harness and a pulley system was used to hoist her back up to the street.

MAN HATES PUPPIES, GETS SLAMMED ON REDDIT FOR CURSING OUT DOGS' OWNER IN DRAMATIC PARK INCIDENT

The rescue operation lasted about an hour, according to the station. Officials said Tess wasn’t hurt in the incident because a pile of leaves and debris at the bottom of the manhole cushioned her fall.

Linda Beutler told the station that the firefighters who rescued Tess are "heroes" and "amazing."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, another pup was rescued off the coast of Long Beach, California, after beachgoers spotted the small dog stranded in the Pacific Ocean.

Chase McColl, a marine safety officer with the Long Beach Fire Department, jumped into action and set off on a paddleboard to rescue Tofu and safely reunited the dog with her owner.

"I just met the owner today for the first time and they're super thankful and happy we were able to save their pup and bring them back to him," McColl said during an interview on "America Reports."