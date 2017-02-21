Police: Tenants killed landlord, lived with body for two weeks

Clearwater police arrested two people Monday night after they found a 69-year-old woman dead inside a home.

The body of Mary Ring was found Monday morning at a home on Engman Street when police were called to the home for a welfare check.

Police arrested her tenants Lawrence Edward Cannon, 42, and Jennifer Elam, 44.

Police said they were both housemates with Ring. Investigators said Cannon told detectives he shot Ring in the early morning hours after the Super Bowl.

Officers believe Ring had been dead for about two weeks. During those two weeks, police say Elam and Cannon lived in the house with their landlord's dead body.

Click here to read more from Fox 13.