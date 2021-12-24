Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Shooter arrested after targeting homeless people: Miami police

Willy Suarez Maceo is suspected in two shootings that occurred Tuesday night about two hours apart

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in South Florida announced Thursday that they have arrested a real estate agent suspected of hunting homeless people.

Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, was initially jailed early Thursday morning on a trespassing charge, and Interim Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said during a news conference that they were planning to charge him with a count of murder and a count of attempted murder.

Maceo is suspected in two shootings that occurred Tuesday night about two hours apart, police said. One victim survived, but the other didn’t. 

MISSING FLORIDA WOMAN'S VEHICLE FOUND IN STATE PARK, AUTHORITIES SAY

This image provided by the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, shows Willy Suarez Maceo. (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department via AP)

This image provided by the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, shows Willy Suarez Maceo. (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department via AP)

Detectives said video surveillance footage placed Maceo’s car at one of the attacks, and then ballistics testing showed the same gun was used in both attacks.

Investigators were also working to connect Maceo to a shooting from October, officials said.

Miami Police interim Chief Manuel Morales, foreground and Mayor Francis Suarez, right, announce the arrest of a real estate agent suspected of hunting homeless people, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, during a news conference at the Miami Police Department in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Police interim Chief Manuel Morales, foreground and Mayor Francis Suarez, right, announce the arrest of a real estate agent suspected of hunting homeless people, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, during a news conference at the Miami Police Department in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jail and court records didn’t list an attorney for Maceo.

Your Money