Police searched Maryland home after BB guns spotted during child's online class, report says

A Baltimore County mother says police showed up unannounced and searched her home earlier this month after someone spotted BB guns hanging on the wall of her 11-year-old child’s bedroom as he was taking an online class through his elementary school.

Courtney Lancaster, a Navy veteran, told WBFF that her fifth-grade son has learned how to use BB guns in his effort to become an Eagle Scout – and keeps them on his bedroom wall. Lancaster says he has been taking virtual classes ever since Seneca Elementary shut down in March because of the coronavirus – but on June 1, law enforcement paid him a visit.

“So, I answered the door. The police officer was, he was very nice. He explained to me that he was coming to address an issue with my son's school,” Lancaster told WBFF. “And then explained to me that he was here to search for weapons, in my home. And I consented to let him in. And then I, unfortunately, stood there and watched police officers enter my 11-year-old son's bedroom.”

Lancaster added that police told her someone had seen a weapon in her son’s bedroom during a Google Meet class he was taking on his laptop.

The officers reportedly found no violations and left after 20 minutes.

The station, citing emails Lancaster later exchanged with a school official, reports that a screenshot taken during her son’s class eventually made its way to the school’s safety officer, who in turn alerted police.

“It's absolutely scary to think about,” Lancaster told WBFF. “Who are on these calls? Who do we have viewing your children and subsequently taking these screenshots that can be sent anywhere or used for any purpose?”

Baltimore County Schools, in a statement to WBFF, said “the safety of students and staff is our chief concern, whether we are meeting in classrooms or via continuity of learning.”