Police Search for Missing Oklahoma Pastor

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- Police in Sand Springs are searching for a long-time local pastor who has disappeared.

Police said in a news release Thursday that 58-year-old David Wayne Emigh was reported missing Wednesday by his wife. Assistant Police Chief Mike Carter says Emigh left Word of Life Fellowship Church about 11 a.m. Wednesday to return to his home for a book and hasn't been seen since.

Emigh has pastored the church for more than 30 years. Carter says there are no signs of foul play -- but it is unlike Emigh to disappear.

He was last seen driving a black, 2008, 4-door Ford pickup truck and wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.