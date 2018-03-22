Police release videos of fatal shooting of unarmed black man

Two Sacramento, Calif., police officers yelled for a suspect to show his hands moments before fatally shooting the unarmed black man Sunday night, police body camera footage revealed Wednesday.

The footage does not show what the man, who held only a cellphone, was doing moments before the police officers fired at him Sunday night. The shooting happened in the backyard of the man's grandparents' home. Police did not find a gun at the scene, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Sacramento police said the man was seen breaking into at least three vehicles and later into a neighbor's home.

Deputies in an overhead helicopter allegedly saw the man break a neighbor's sliding glass door before jumping a fence. But the helicopter footage shows the man only running through a backyard and climbing over a fence into a neighboring property while police run up the driveway along the side of the house.

"Show me your hands — gun!" one officer yells.

"Gun, gun, gun," the other officer yells before they begin shooting.

The man collapses as they shoot. It's unclear from the helicopter and body camera video exactly how many shots were fired.

After the shooting, the footage shows the officers taking turns reloading and keeping their guns trained on the man from a distance.

When backup arrives, the man is seen lying face down with an iPhone near his head. He's handcuffed and the officers discuss performing CPR. About six minutes after backup arrives, one officer is heard saying to another officer, “hey mute.”

Salena Manni, a woman who said she was his fiancée, identified him as Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, the father of her two sons, ages 1 and 3.

"We're mourning right now and so we need our time to mourn," she said Wednesday as the family gathered in his grandparents' home.

The department said the two officers are on paid administrative leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.