Police release map in desperate search for leads in University of Idaho murders

Moscow, Idaho, police are asking for the public's help in solving the baffling murders of four college students in a home near campus over the weekend.

"Detectives working on the University of Idaho homicides are seeking additional tips and leads to further the investigation," reads a post, accompanied by a map, that went up on the City of Moscow Police Department's Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

"Right now, all options are on the table. We haven’t excluded anything yet." — Aaron Snell, communications director for Idaho State Police

The aerial map includes pinpoints showing the victims' final movements before they were brutally killed inside a home at 1122 King Road near the university's fraternity row on Sunday.

Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were attacked with an "edged weapon," likely a knife, between 3-4 a.m. according to police.

The map plots the night of Nov. 12 into the early morning hours of Nov. 13, with the locations and approximate times that Goncalves and Mogen went to the Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow before they headed to the Grub Truck for food a few blocks away.

Mogen and Goncalves were captured on video at 1:41 a.m. near the food truck in a clip posted to Twitch, an online platform for livestreaming.

The women are shown standing in line as they chat with friends. Meanwhile, Chapin and Kernodle, who were dating, attended a party at the Sigma Chi house before heading home.

The four victims arrived at the house shortly after 1:45 a.m., police said.

Two female roommates, who live with the victims, were there when the students were stabbed to death, authorities said Wednesday at a press conference.

Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital that the attack survivors haven't been ruled out as suspects.

He said that investigators had not zeroed in on a motive, identified a person of interest or determined if there was a single assailant.

"Right now, all options are on the table. We haven’t excluded anything yet," Snell said. "We have not come to any conclusion yet, and I know that’s frustrating to the public, but this is a very complex and difficult case."

Police came upon the horrifying scene at about noon after responding to a 911 call that reported an "unconscious individual" at the address.

Authorities haven't disclosed the identity of the caller or a reason for the delay in placing the call.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told NewsNation Friday that the victims were found in bed with multiple stab wounds to their chest and described the weapon as a "really large knife."

She told Idaho News that the attack seemed "personal."

She said the victims were found in bed and may have been ambushed when they were asleep.

Police are asking anyone who observed suspicious behavior, has video surveillance, or other relevant information to call the tip line at 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

Audrey Conklin and Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.