NYC police looking for man who robbed Home Depot with syringe

The New York Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly used a syringe to rob a Manhattan Home Depot.

The robbery occurred at approximately 3:22 p.m. ET on Sept. 22.

"The suspect placed merchandise in a backpack [and] pointed a syringe at an employee that confronted him," police said in a tweet.

The man is seen wearing a backpack, a Yankees hat, a gray hoodie, black sneakers and a yellow and orange safety vest.

DRUNK CUSTOMER IGNITES NYC RESTAURANT FOR BOTCHING HIS CHICKEN BIRYANI ORDER: POLICE

In 2015, an employee at the same Home Depot shot and killed a supervisor and then himself, according to the New York Post.

The NYPD is offering a reward of up to $3,500.

BROOKLYN FATHER STABBED TO DEATH ON NYC SUBWAY, SLASHED AFTER STICKING UP FOR COP

Anyone with information is urged to call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are strictly confidential.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alternatively, individuals can anonymously post a tip to crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.