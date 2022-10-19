Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC police looking for man who robbed Home Depot with syringe

The man put merchandise from a New York City Home Depot in a backpack

Julia Musto
Julia Musto
The New York Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly used a syringe to rob a Manhattan Home Depot. 

The robbery occurred at approximately 3:22 p.m. ET on Sept. 22. 

"The suspect placed merchandise in a backpack [and] pointed a syringe at an employee that confronted him," police said in a tweet.

The man is seen wearing a backpack, a Yankees hat, a gray hoodie, black sneakers and a yellow and orange safety vest. 

The Home Depot robbery suspect walks on a New York City street

The Home Depot robbery suspect walks on a New York City street

In 2015, an employee at the same Home Depot shot and killed a supervisor and then himself, according to the New York Post.

The NYPD is offering a reward of up to $3,500.

A woman wearing a mask walks into a Home Depot store in Flatiron amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 18, 2020, in New York City.

A woman wearing a mask walks into a Home Depot store in Flatiron amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 18, 2020, in New York City.

Anyone with information is urged to call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are strictly confidential.

The Home Depot in Manhattan on 23rd Street

The Home Depot in Manhattan on 23rd Street

Alternatively, individuals can anonymously post a tip to crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 