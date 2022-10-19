NYC police looking for man who robbed Home Depot with syringe
The man put merchandise from a New York City Home Depot in a backpack
The New York Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly used a syringe to rob a Manhattan Home Depot.
The robbery occurred at approximately 3:22 p.m. ET on Sept. 22.
"The suspect placed merchandise in a backpack [and] pointed a syringe at an employee that confronted him," police said in a tweet.
The man is seen wearing a backpack, a Yankees hat, a gray hoodie, black sneakers and a yellow and orange safety vest.
In 2015, an employee at the same Home Depot shot and killed a supervisor and then himself, according to the New York Post.
The NYPD is offering a reward of up to $3,500.
Anyone with information is urged to call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are strictly confidential.
Alternatively, individuals can anonymously post a tip to crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.