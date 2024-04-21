Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Police in Nevada rescue 8-year-old girl crying for her mother during apartment fire: video

Henderson police shared bodycam video of the officers' heroic deeds

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nevada authorities released bodycam video of their officers rescuing a distraught young girl from an apartment fire last month.

The Henderson Police Department shared the bodycam video, which was taken on Mar. 10, on Facebook last week. Authorities said they were told a child and mother were trapped in the apartment.

"Upon arrival, officers observed the windows of the apartment shattered, with smoke and flames coming from within," police said in a video. "Officers were then informed that a mother and daughter were trapped inside the burning apartment."

"Acting swiftly and without hesitation, these courageous officers successfully rescued an 8-year-old girl and two dogs. No one else was in the apartment."

INDIANA MAN BREAKS SILENCE AFTER BEING TRAPPED IN TRUCK FOR NEARLY A WEEK AND RESCUED BY GOOD SAMARITANS

Warning: The bodycam footage may be disturbing to some viewers

Nevada police rescue trapped 8-year-old crying for her mother during apartment fire Video
Split image of child in apartment fire

The bodycam video shows the perspective of an officer rescuing an 8-year-old wrapped in a blanket. (Henderson Police Department)

The bodycam video shows the perspective of an officer shouting to make sure no people were inside the burning building. One officer asked his colleague if he wanted to go inside, and then they barged into the smoke-filled apartment.

"This is Henderson Police Department, we're making entry," the officer announced.

Immediately, the officer recognized that a child was standing on the other side of the room and encouraged her to come closer. She was wrapped in a blanket at the time.

"Hey, come here. Hey, it's okay. It's okay, buddy," the officer is heard saying as the 8-year-old walked slowly over.

"Is there anyone else inside here?" the officer asked, before the child replied that her mother was inside.

INDIANA MAN FOUND BY GOOD SAMARITANS RESCUED FROM CAR WRECK AFTER 6 DAYS TRAPPED IN VEHICLE: 'A MIRACLE'

Split image of officer saving dogs

Henderson Police Department officers also saved the household's two dogs. (Henderson Police Department)

"We're going to get your mom," he reassured the child. The 8-year-old then started crying and screaming as she was walking out of the home.

The rest of the video shows the officers rescuing a dog in the apartment and looking through the smoke for the girl's mother, who was already out of the building.

Henderson locals applauded the bravery of the police officers in the Facebook video's comments section.

Henderson Police Department exteriors

Henderson Police Department responded to the apartment fire on Mar. 10, the department said. (Google Maps)

"Y'all are amazing. Keep doing what you do. You're greatly appreciated," one Facebook user said.

"As a survivor of 75% burn injury… I commend HPD for their actions that most likely saved this family's lives," another wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Henderson Police Department for a statement, but did not immediately hear back.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.