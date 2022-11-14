Police name suspect in university shooting, GOP flips key district in battle for House and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

CAMPUS SHOOTING - Police name former football player as suspect in University of Virginia shooting that killed 3 and left 2 injured. Continue reading …

PIVOTAL HANDSHAKE - President Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping hold first in-person meeting since Biden took office, at G-20 summit in Indonesia. Continue reading …

SEAT FLIPPED - GOP takes key district from Dems as House control comes down to the wire. Continue reading …

BORDER BUST - 19 illegal immigrants arrested after human smuggling attempts. Continue reading …

‘NICE COUPLE’- Buster Murdaugh, girlfriend living in resort town ahead of disgraced father’s trial. Continue reading …

‘CONFUSING OUTCOME’ – Newt Gingrich discusses party challenges following midterms. Continue reading …

‘TIRED OF WHITE CIS MEN’ – Gettysburg College postpones event after major social media backlash. Continue reading …



MCCARTHY DOESN’T HAVE IT - Pelosi says she doesn't believe Kevin McCarthy has what it takes to be House speaker. Continue reading …



HOLDING PATTERN - All governors rated most conservative easily won re-election. Continue reading …

MUSK'S MARK – Tech insiders believe Twitter’s fate will be dramatic with ‘no room for middle ground.’ Continue reading …



‘RISE OF GLOBAL POPULISM’ - Trump placed in same category as Putin, Xi by NYT columnist: All examples of the ‘rise of global populism.’ Continue reading …

BIDEN’S HELPING HAND - CNN reporter says sidelining President Biden 'seemed to help' Democrats in the midterms. Continue reading …

AUTHORITARIANISM GROWTH - Republican-controlled Texas and Florida labeled ‘laboratories of autocracy’ by worried MSNBC panel. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN - Here's why the 'red wave' was never really going to happen. Continue reading …

HIKE ’EM UP - Some states vote to raise taxes on the rich during midterm elections. Continue reading …

LIFE LESSONS - ‘Yellowstone’ star says Kevin Costner taught him to be ‘a gentleman on set.’ Continue reading …

‘NOT ACTUALLY HELPING’ - Conservationists call out ‘privileged’ climate activists who focus on shock value. Continue reading …

THE FAMILY BUSINESS - Fourth-generation cowboy carries on family legacy by making hand-crafted saddles. Continue reading …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

"I noticed that many of the same people who were wrong about a red wave are now telling us what to think about a non-red wave. The experts, the consultants, the ruling class, the media, the politicians. We need to think for ourselves, enough of the static."

- MARK LEVIN

