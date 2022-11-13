Mark Levin: Here's why the 'red wave' was never really going to happen

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin addressed the Republicans' underwhelming performance in last week's midterm elections in his opening monologue Sunday, telling viewers that the expected GOP gains were "mathematically impossible" and never indicated a "red wave," despite polling and predictions.

"I noticed that many of the same people who were wrong about a red wave are now telling us what to think about a non-red wave. The experts, the consultants, the ruling class, the media, the politicians. We need to think for ourselves, enough of the static," the host said over the weekend. "I said before the election, and I said repeatedly here and on radio: Forget about the red wave. Forget about a red tsunami. Forget about Armageddon and vote."

In the Senate, Republicans had to defend 20 of the 34 seats up for re-election. To win the majority, Republicans would have had to "tap into" the 14 Democrat incumbent seats, the host explained.

MARK LEVIN WARNS AMERICAN LIFE IS ‘COMPLETELY OPPOSITE’ OF WHAT FOUNDERS INTENDED

"That was a tall hill to climb. And this is one of the reasons I wasn't on this red-wave bandwagon so fast," he said. "I needed to think about it. 2024. This is the key. The next election cycle, 33 seats are up. Now, listen to this. Two-thirds of them are Democrat seats. So the Democrats have to defend 23 Senate seats. The Republicans have to defend only ten."

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

"So," he continued, "the math in 2022 never really led to a red wave possibility and the math in 2024, it does lead to a red wave possibility. Does that mean there will be one? Of course not. But I'm just explaining the math, the simple math. We had about 60% of the seats up. They have almost 70% of the seats up in the next round. So what does that mean? Democrats needed to have some serious gains in the Senate last week to stave off a disaster in 2024. They failed miserably."

Levin said the suggestion that the GOP would flip six Senate seats "was never going to happen.

"It was a mathematical impossibility," he argued.

While the GOP "fell short" in the House, "it's very likely the Republicans will, in fact, take the House, [though] by a much smaller number," Levin said.

MARK LEVIN SUGGESTS THAT FOR DEMOCRATS, THE ELECTION IS ABOUT ‘TEARING THIS COUNTRY APART’

"They'll appoint the speaker. They'll control the committees. Look, in the lead up to the election, pollsters, consultants, Republican operatives and D.C. commentators were talking about a red wave as if it had already occurred. What they based it on was flawed and inaccurate," he said.

Looking ahead to 2024, Levin said Republicans have a much higher chance of pulling off a true "red wave" than than they did in last week's midterms.

"In 2024, [Democrats are] in a horrendous situation when two-thirds of the Senate seats that are up are Democrat seats, and they're [now] celebrating that they only lost the House by a relative few votes, but they lost the House. And the GOP can now block these radical kook programs that Biden's pushing. They can conduct investigations. They can do what they need to do, and they damn well better. But is this good enough? No, it's not good enough," he went on.

"If the Republicans allow the same D.C. establishment, many of whom you see on TV all the time, telling you how smart they are and they know everything, if they allow them to control the agenda and the money, the future is bleak," Levin said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The message out of this is, listen to the Washington experts, the Washington establishment, the… Washington politicians and the Republican Party will get smeared. I want you to think for yourself," he told viewers. "Don't let these people think for you."

"If people govern like conservatives, the Senate will be mathematically positioned for Republicans to have big gains" in 2024, Levin concluded.